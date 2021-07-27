Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.24 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $14,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $31,258,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $4,273,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3,752,100.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 75,042 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

RL opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

