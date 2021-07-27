Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.06 Million Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

