Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.94 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,384 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $15,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.48.

FL stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.88.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

