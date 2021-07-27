Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 250,787 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 913,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $15,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Marten Transport by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 45,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

MRTN stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.53.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

