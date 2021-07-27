Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of AMERISAFE worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,539,000 after acquiring an additional 168,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 490,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 454,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,109,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.12. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. Equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Sean Traynor bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $160,660.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,354.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

