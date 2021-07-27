Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,617 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 844,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 57,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after buying an additional 1,000,578 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,898,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,333,000 after buying an additional 82,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

EPRT opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $29.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

