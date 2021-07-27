Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,683 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $14,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Herc by 2,797.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after buying an additional 716,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $23,818,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $7,572,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Herc by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 59,934 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $4,751,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRI opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $122.41.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

