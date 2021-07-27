Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,889 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Winnebago Industries worth $14,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after acquiring an additional 302,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 76,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

NYSE WGO opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

