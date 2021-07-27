nVent Electric (NVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect nVent Electric to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. On average, analysts expect nVent Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. nVent Electric has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $33.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

