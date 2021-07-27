NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $25,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 12.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in NVR by 27.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,032.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,860.67. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,760.25 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $42.50 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

