Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OAS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $311,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OAS traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.40. 3,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.86. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

