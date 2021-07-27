Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ODFL stock opened at $258.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
