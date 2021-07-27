Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

OSBC opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.99. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,565,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 107,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

