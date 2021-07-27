Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Down 83.0% in July

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS OTLC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 87,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,683. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

