One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.78

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. Equities research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $243,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 35.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 117.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.