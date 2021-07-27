OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONEW. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $698.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,795.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,001 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 37,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

