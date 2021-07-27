Onex (TSE:ONEX) Given a C$118.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$118.00 price objective on Onex (TSE:ONEX) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ONEX. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of ONEX stock opened at C$94.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Onex has a one year low of C$56.12 and a one year high of C$96.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$89.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 3.26.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

