Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. Open Lending has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter worth $58,118,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter worth $46,906,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter worth $46,214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 208.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,295,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 875,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

