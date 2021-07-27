Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,178 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $19,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 2,038.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

OTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

