OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

OPGN stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. OpGen has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $84.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 120.71% and a negative net margin of 838.33%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OpGen by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

