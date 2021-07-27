OPKO Health (OPK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect OPKO Health to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. On average, analysts expect OPKO Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPK opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.77. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $12,091,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500. 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

