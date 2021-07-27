Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,853 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,068,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 811.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,338,000 after acquiring an additional 824,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,059,000 after acquiring an additional 461,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 264,685 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 217.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 218,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

SANM opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

