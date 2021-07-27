Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,819 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,784,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in eBay by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 85,462 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,987 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

