Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,695 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Pool by 2,375.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Pool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pool by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 76.2% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $466.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $478.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $448.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,211 shares of company stock worth $16,592,946. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

