Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,479 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Avalara by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management raised its position in shares of Avalara by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $1,802,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Avalara by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,798 shares of company stock valued at $14,756,290. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVLR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

AVLR stock opened at $168.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.05. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

