Oppenheimer Weighs in on Agile Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.