Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 14,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG opened at $966.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $633.29 and a one year high of $987.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $892.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total transaction of $488,734.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,937 shares of company stock valued at $31,563,045 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

