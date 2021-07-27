Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,682 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

ORCL stock opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

