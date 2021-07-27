Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 70,050 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,401,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,406,000 after purchasing an additional 608,834 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,853,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 179,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $59.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.68.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.