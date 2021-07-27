Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 70,050 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,401,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,406,000 after purchasing an additional 608,834 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,853,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 179,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $59.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.