Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $1.92 Million in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.06% of Arcosa at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 49.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,613 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ACA opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.39. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.