Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 21.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDACORP by 61.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 506,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,466,000 after acquiring an additional 345,543 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 71,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

NYSE IDA opened at $104.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

