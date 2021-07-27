Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.07. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.61 million and a PE ratio of 26.75.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pierre Alexandre sold 114,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$99,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,700.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

