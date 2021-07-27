Orchid Island Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 53.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

Shares of ORC opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $483.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36.

Several analysts have commented on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

