Origin Dollar (OUSD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18,768.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $18,768.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00036538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00104174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00127305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,069.07 or 1.00128713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.96 or 0.00809988 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

