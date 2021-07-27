Origo Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Origo has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Origo has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.26 or 0.00808065 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00131277 BTC.

OGO is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

