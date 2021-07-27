Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 163,115 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.52% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $18,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 172.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OEC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

NYSE:OEC opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

