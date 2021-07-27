Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Trading 2.2% Higher

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) shot up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.80. 2,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 438,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCDX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.