Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.22. 1,698,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,611. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

