Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Cowen

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

NYSE OTIS opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.53. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

