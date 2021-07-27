Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

OTIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $90.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.53.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.