Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Raised to $86.00 at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

OTIS stock opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 81.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 109,092 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 85.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,168,000 after acquiring an additional 627,395 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

