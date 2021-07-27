Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

