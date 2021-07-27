Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.98 and last traded at $139.78. 10,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 484,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.21.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

