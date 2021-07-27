Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 70.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 126.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 114,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRI. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $68.09 and a 1-year high of $104.69.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

