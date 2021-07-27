Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.02 Million in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,194 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 67.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,628,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,147,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.