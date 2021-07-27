Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 1,339 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $352.66 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.04 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $354.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.75.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

