Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 67,944 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 292.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,944 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.