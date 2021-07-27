Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,833,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 160,237 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Pool by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,885,000 after purchasing an additional 159,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $54,168,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $466.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $478.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $448.48.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,211 shares of company stock worth $16,592,946. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

