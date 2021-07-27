Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.900 EPS.

Shares of PGRE stock remained flat at $$9.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,266. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

