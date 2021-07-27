Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PGRE remained flat at $$9.92 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 894,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,266. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

PGRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.61.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

