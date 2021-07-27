Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
PGRE remained flat at $$9.92 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 894,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,266. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57.
Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
PGRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.61.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
